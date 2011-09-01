Food as Art: The New Food Visionaries

With the website They Draw & Cook, a brother-sister artist duo gives fellow illustrators around the globe a place to share their favorite everyday disheseven fried calf brains.

Read more »



Determined to better understand the chefs he reveres, the NYC photographer captures unguarded moments at the stove and at home.

Read more »



The Australian artist uses ink and paint to convey the energy and emotion behind the scenes at the world's top restaurants.

Read more »



Illustrators are depicting chefs, wine pros and, in an F&W exclusive, our own Test Kitchen cooksas superheroes. Take that, Green Goblin!

Read more »

