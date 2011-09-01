Food as Art: The New Food Visionaries

Painters, illustrators and other visual artists are joining the ranks of the food-obsessed. Some document the intensity of a chef's life; others express a childlike joy in culinary adventure and the fun of playing with food. Here, some of the best—plus an exclusive Marvel comic strip starring Spider-Man and F&W's own Test Kitchen superheroes.

Kate Heddings
September 01, 2011

They Draw and Cook

They Draw and Cook

With the website They Draw & Cook, a brother-sister artist duo gives fellow illustrators around the globe a place to share their favorite everyday disheseven fried calf brains.

Shooting the Chef's Life

Todd Selby: Shooting the Chef's Life

Determined to better understand the chefs he reveres, the NYC photographer captures unguarded moments at the stove and at home.

Sketching Kitchens

Jeff Martin: Sketching Kitchens

The Australian artist uses ink and paint to convey the energy and emotion behind the scenes at the world's top restaurants.

F&W's Test Kitchen Superheroes

Marvel Superheroes' Cookbook and More Comics

Illustrators are depicting chefs, wine pros and, in an F&W exclusive, our own Test Kitchen cooksas superheroes. Take that, Green Goblin!

