Food as Art: The New Food Visionaries

Painters, illustrators and other visual artists are joining the ranks of the food-obsessed. Some document the intensity of a chef's life; others express a childlike joy in culinary adventure and the fun of playing with food. Here, some of the best—plus an exclusive Marvel comic strip starring Spider-Man and F&W's own Test Kitchen superheroes.
They Draw and Cook
With the website They Draw & Cook, a brother-sister artist duo gives fellow illustrators around the globe a place to share their favorite everyday disheseven fried calf brains.
Todd Selby: Shooting the Chef's Life
Determined to better understand the chefs he reveres, the NYC photographer captures unguarded moments at the stove and at home.
Jeff Martin: Sketching Kitchens
The Australian artist uses ink and paint to convey the energy and emotion behind the scenes at the world's top restaurants.
Marvel Superheroes' Cookbook and More Comics
Illustrators are depicting chefs, wine pros and, in an F&W exclusive, our own Test Kitchen cooksas superheroes. Take that, Green Goblin!