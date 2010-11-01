F&W's Best Party Snacks

5 Top New Cookbooks

1. In the Kitchen with a Good Appetite

By Melissa Clark

The New York Times columnist documents the creative process behind her simple recipes (divulging her mistakes, too) in memoir-esque style.

2. Quiches, Kugels and Couscous

By Joan Nathan

The author traveled through France in search of Jewish recipes and found a thriving cuisine.

3. Around My French Table

By Dorie Greenspan

When friends visit Greenspan at her home in Paris, these are the recipes she makes for themboth "elbows-on-the-table food," as she says, and more complex dishes.

4. Fiesta at Rick's

By Rick Bayless

The Chicago star and Top Chef Masters winner explains the building blocks of Mexican food and provides entertaining themes centered around dishes like posole and mole.

5. Baked Explorations

By Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

The duo behind Brooklyn's Baked gathers classics from across the US, like Mississippi mud cake and buttermilk doughnuts.

