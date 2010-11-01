F&W's Best Party Snacks

F&W's latest cookbook, Reinventing the Classics, gives a delicious twist to dozens and dozens of the recipes America loves best. Here, just in time for the holiday entertaining season, are three of the best hors d'oeuvres in the book.
5 Top New Cookbooks
1. In the Kitchen with a Good Appetite
By Melissa Clark
The New York Times columnist documents the creative process behind her simple recipes (divulging her mistakes, too) in memoir-esque style.
2. Quiches, Kugels and Couscous
By Joan Nathan
The author traveled through France in search of Jewish recipes and found a thriving cuisine.
3. Around My French Table
By Dorie Greenspan
When friends visit Greenspan at her home in Paris, these are the recipes she makes for themboth "elbows-on-the-table food," as she says, and more complex dishes.
4. Fiesta at Rick's
By Rick Bayless
The Chicago star and Top Chef Masters winner explains the building blocks of Mexican food and provides entertaining themes centered around dishes like posole and mole.
5. Baked Explorations
By Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
The duo behind Brooklyn's Baked gathers classics from across the US, like Mississippi mud cake and buttermilk doughnuts.
