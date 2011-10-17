F&W Users’ 30 Favorite Recipes

30 Most Popular

1. Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Arugula

2. Kung Pao Chicken

veronica.wolf: This is a good weeknight meal. If you tend to cook with Asian flavors you will most likely have most of the ingredients in your pantry.

3. Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Orange Marmalade

Jhenings: Easy and fast to make, and a real crowd pleaser!

4. Amazon Fried Chicken Breasts with Cilantro Sauce

Cheryl_Manos: The best recipe that food and wine has offered.

5. Parmesan Chicken with Balsamic Butter Sauce

6. Garlicky Shrimp with Olive Oil

Prepdru: Certainly saving this one as it was quick, easy and painless to prepare—plus it left my neighbors jealous with its potent smell. Cheers!

7. Asian-Style Orange Chicken

8. Creamy Goat Cheese and Asparagus Orecchiette

9. Spicy Scallops with Capellini

Ilkirm: Yum! Great, easy dish for a weeknight dinner party.

10. Macaroni and Three Cheeses

11. Lemon Pudding Cakes

ej119: This was just what I was hoping for. So delicious! We served this with some fresh berries that we covered in sugar.

12. Grilled Salmon with Dilled Mustard Glaze

13. Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Rice

14. Tortilla Soup

15. Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise

16. Herb-and-Cheese-Filled Chicken Thighs

17. Chickpea and Spinach Stew

FrancisS: This is a monster dish to serve vegetarians. You can jack it up easily with any pre-mixed spice blends such as those for chicken or steak. Serve it up with a full bodied Spanish red wine.

18. Mushroom Pomponnettes

19. Penne with Asparagus and Artichokes

20. Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings

21. Pan-Roasted Salmon with Soy-Ginger Glaze

aegis: Make this once and you’ll find yourself making it all the time—it’s a simple, fast meal with greens and rice.

22. Mushroom and Goat Cheese Phyllo Triangles

23. Creamy Asparagus Risotto

24. White Bean Dip with Herbs

STORMYGIRL: This is much tastier than other white bean dips and takes just a few minutes to make.

25. Chicken Chasseur

gtopscher: Complex flavor but very easy to make.

26. Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

27. Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

28. Red Pepper, Garlic & Pecorino Gougères

29. Hazelnut Shrimp in Endive Leaves

30. Soft Chocolate Cakes



