



Food and Wine Trends:

Wine Trend: Cocktail Kegs

Instead of making cocktails to order, mixologists are serving drinks from kegs. Why? It’s faster and more consistent. A new wine trend: Cocktail kegs. Photo © Eric Wolfinger.

Jasper’s Corner Tap & Kitchen, San Francisco

With 18 beers and five wines on tap, it made sense for bar manager Kevin Diedrich to serve cocktails on tap, too. His first experiment was the Negroni, and he’ll soon add a second line for Hanky Pankys (gin, sweet vermouth and Fernet Branca). 401 Taylor St.; 415-775-7979.

Tavernita, Chicago

The star cocktail consultants known as the Tippling Bros. are using their “batchology” to create six kegged drinks for chef Ryan Poli’s new Spanish-inspired restaurant, including a sangria-style one. 151 W. Erie St.; 312-274-1111.

Amor y Amargo, New York City

This East Village spot serves on-tap Americanos using house-made Northern Italian-style sweet vermouth, which is infused with vanilla, figs and cloves. 443 E. Sixth St.; 212-614-6817.

Fizzy Wine on Draft

Many restaurants now keep still wine in kegs, but New York City’s Frankies 570 offers 2010 Montelvini Prosecco alla spina—on tap. 570 Hudson St.; 212-924-0818.



Trendsetting Top Chef alums. Photo © Peden + Munk.



Food Trend: "Top Chef" Takeover

View new openings from five talented cheftestants »





Wine Trend: Wine Bar Mashups

Buy a novel, eat dinner or enroll in a class at these new double-duty bars.

Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar; Asheville, NC

Open until 11 p.m. every night, it has more than 60,000 used books and a list of 200 wines. 1 Page Ave.; 828-252-0020.

Corkbuzz Wine Studio, NYC

A stellar wine list and sommelier-led classes. 13 E. 13th St.; 646-873-6071.

CorksCru and KitchenCru; Portland, OR

Dan Beekley’s Euro-focused shop, CorksCru, supplies the wines for KitchenCru, the adjacent incubator kitchen where local chefs host pop-up dinners and give classes. 339 NW Broadway; 503-226-9463.

Food Trend: Hotels for Foodies

Star chefs and top hoteliers are teaming up across the US.

The Saguaro; Scottsdale, Arizona

Stay Here Now Mexican architecture and desert wildflowers both helped inspire this total renovation of the former Hotel Theodore.

Food Cred Philadelphia star chef Jose Garces serves Mexican street food at Distrito and custom-roasts beans for the coffee bar.

Public, Chicago

Stay Here Now Celeb hotelier Ian Schrager tones down his usual over-the-top style at his first Midwestern hotel.

Food Cred At night, the Pump Room restaurant becomes a 1930s-style supper club with small plates from superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The NoMad; New York, New York City

Stay Here Now Opening in March, the NoMad is the first US project from designer Jacques Garcia of Paris’s Hotel Costes.

Food Cred Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm’s menu will focus on family-style dishes cooked over an open hearth. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Baltimore

Four Seasons Hotel, Baltimore

Stay Here Now The year-round heated infinity pool has great views of the city’s harborfront.

Food Cred Two spots by Michael Mina (the café fries beignets to order) will open along with an outpost of L.A.’s Lamill Coffee.

Food Trend: Innovative Bakers

A roundup of creative, carb-centric openings, from an innovative Idaho bakery to baking classes in Manhattan led by one of the country’s top experts. Courtesy of Landbrot Bakery

German Loaves

Landbrot, New York CityThe specialty here is German bread, with varieties like double-crusted raisin and pumpkin seed. 137 Seventh Ave.; 212-255-7300.

Bread By Bicycle

La Boulangerie, ChicagoFrench-born owner Vincent Colombet installed a timer next to the oven so customers know when to expect his exemplary baguettes. His Bread-Flix service delivers fresh loaves by bicycle. 2569 N. Milwaukee Ave.; 773-358-2569.

Hyper-Local Bakers

460 Bread; Driggs, IdahoThe benefits of baking bread in Idaho: Flour can be milled from local grains, like kamut. 105 Johnson Ave.; 208-354-0460.

Bread University

Sullivan Street Bakery, New York CityJim Lahey, the founder of the incomparable Sullivan Street Bakery, will soon offer classes for both amateurs and professionals at his original midtown space. 533 W. 47th St.; 212-265-5580. Pastry trend: Kouign Amann. Photo courtesy of Starter Bakery

Pastry of the Year:

Kouign Amann

Pronounced kween aman, this caramelized French pastry is having its moment.

Starter BakeryBased in Oakland, CA; sells at farmers’ markets.

Les MadeleinesFour-packs in Salt Lake City.

Bouchon BakeryThe L.A. branch offers pastry pieces.

Travel Trends: Where to Go Next

