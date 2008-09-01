Readers’ Choice Awards: Celebrating 30 Years of Food & Wine

Old & New Staples

I have been using several F&W recipes for years, including Sirio Maccioni’s Spaghetti Primavera from your premiere issue, May 1978 (I found it in the 20th-anniversary issue). Beef Brisket Pot Roast, from Marc Meyer in January 2007, is quickly becoming one of my new staples. It has the best sauce and gets eaten too quickly at my house. Thanks for the years of great recipes. I did not realize how long your magazine has been a aprt of my life until now.

— Reina Santangelo, Albuquerque

Currying Favor

My husband and I love curries, and our favorite is Grace Parisi’s Shrimp with Coconut-Curry Tomato Sauce from September 2003. Many curries can be complicated to prepare, but this one is relatively simple and so delicious. My favorite thing about it, besides how great it tastes, is that it makes our home smell like curry the whole next day. Yum!

— Debra Coho, York, PA

Autumn Pasta

Although my fiancée and I love dining out, we cook at home most weeknights. In the fall, I frequently make Mario Batali’s Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash from November 2004. The recipe is easy, flavorful and rich with seasonal ingredients. And above all, it is terribly satisfying and delicious.

— Brian Bushaw, Madison, WI

Grilling Perfection

One of my very favorite recipes is from Suzanne Goin, from when she was named an F&W Best New Chef in 1999. I’ve made her Grilled Steak with Tomato Bread Salad so many times that I’ve lost count—it’s perfection.

— Charlotte Davis, Somerville, MA

Halibut Raves

My go-to recipe when I see beautiful British Columbia halibut at the market is Tom Douglas’s Pan-Roasted Halibut with Jalapeño Vinaigrette from March 2004. I sometimes substitute dried chipotle peppers for the jalapeños, but either way, I love it.

— Donna Shandro, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Simple Exotic

My family loves Annabel Langbein’s recipe for Spicy Ginger Pork in Lettuce Leaves from September 2006. It’s a big hit with my son and his college friends when they visit. Its flavors are fantastic, and it tastes exotic yet is so easy to make. I also like to prepare Gazpacho Gelées with Avocado Cream from L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris. It’s elegant and versatile: I sometimes garnish it with lump crabmeat or grilled shrimp and cilantro.

— Kim Wilmer, Atlanta

Addictive Desserts

My family and friends always request Once-a-Year Cheesecake Ice Cream from Leslie Newman in the December 1991 issue. You only make it once a year because it is so addictive that you could eat it all the time—and if you did so, I’m afraid you would gain many, many pounds. The cheesecake flavor is so rich and tasty, it always leaves everyone wanting more.

— Bob Bagnato, Fredericksburg, VA



