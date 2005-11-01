Food & Wine Magazine News

Holland America Line Culinary Arts Center Presented by Food & Wine Each of the cruise line's 13 ships will have a demo kitchen for guest instructors like F&W Best New Chef 2003 Cornelius Gallagher of New York City's Oceana (877-SAIL-HAL).

Star Chefs on the Road A beautifully photographed collection of F&W stories following 10 intrepid master cooks as they travel the world, like Jacques Pépin on a safari in Africa ($35; foodandwine.com).

F&W's 2006 Wine Guide Over 1,300 recommendations for bottles to try ($12; foodandwine.com).