Editor’s Picks: Tracy Ziemer’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Senior online editor Tracy Ziemer picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).
Chocolate Ganache Bread Pudding
If I could eat this every day and still fit into my pants, I would. Enjoyed best when the temperatures dip, with a glass of whatever port was used to make the Port Caramel Sauce.
Lemon Pudding Cakes
When I can’t decide if I want something cakey or creamy for dessert (a frequent conundrum), this recipe is perfect. I adore the texture and bright lemon flavor.
Bacon-Roasted Turkey with Sweet-Onion Gravy
The fatty bacon bastes the turkey as the bird roasts and gives it an incredible smoky quality.
Spicy Shrimp and Cellophane Noodle Salad
Spicy, light and satisfying. I love this salad on a warm day.
Granny Smith Apple and Brown Butter Custard Tart
This tart is an elegant upgrade from apple pie. Yes, the amount of butter is a bit alarming. And yes, it’s totally worth it.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
This is a great non-egg-based ice cream. I sometimes omit the vanilla bean and instead add a cup and a half of chopped fresh basil to the boiling milk and strain the leaves for a fragrant, basil-flavored ice cream that I serve with strawberries.
Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken
The lemon brining technique is genius. No wonder Thomas Keller is an award magnet.
