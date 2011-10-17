Editor’s Picks: Tracy Ziemer’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Chocolate Ganache Bread Pudding

If I could eat this every day and still fit into my pants, I would. Enjoyed best when the temperatures dip, with a glass of whatever port was used to make the Port Caramel Sauce.

Lemon Pudding Cakes

When I can’t decide if I want something cakey or creamy for dessert (a frequent conundrum), this recipe is perfect. I adore the texture and bright lemon flavor.

Bacon-Roasted Turkey with Sweet-Onion Gravy

The fatty bacon bastes the turkey as the bird roasts and gives it an incredible smoky quality.

Spicy Shrimp and Cellophane Noodle Salad

Spicy, light and satisfying. I love this salad on a warm day.

Granny Smith Apple and Brown Butter Custard Tart

This tart is an elegant upgrade from apple pie. Yes, the amount of butter is a bit alarming. And yes, it’s totally worth it.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

This is a great non-egg-based ice cream. I sometimes omit the vanilla bean and instead add a cup and a half of chopped fresh basil to the boiling milk and strain the leaves for a fragrant, basil-flavored ice cream that I serve with strawberries.

Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken

The lemon brining technique is genius. No wonder Thomas Keller is an award magnet.

