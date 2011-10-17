Editor’s Picks: Ratha Tep’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Associate editor Ratha Tep picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).

Ratha Tep
October 17, 2011

Nigel Slater’s Pasta with Sausage, Mustard and Basil
My super quick fix meal—I cut down preparation/clean-up time by tearing the basil instead of chopping it, so NO cutting is involved (translation: no extra knife or cutting board to clean). It’s super hearty, spicy and I love the mustardy kick.

Younhee Choi’s Spicy Korean Pork Buns
I grew up on very similar buns, though my mother would mix the dough by hand. Using buttermilk biscuit dough cuts down on prep time.

