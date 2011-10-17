Editor’s Picks: Nick Fauchald’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Senior associate editor Nick Fauchald picks his all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).
Starters/Sides
- Sausage Potato Puffs
- Onion-Mustard Monkey Bread
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberry Brown Butter
- Red Curry Buffalo Wings
- Bacon Baklava
SALAD
- Crispy Okra Salad
- Warm Farro and Mushroom Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
- Grilled Cauliflower Salad with Raisin-Almond Dressing
- Fennel Salad with Tarragon and Creamy Tapenade
- Warm Summer Vegetable Salad with Brown Butter Dressing
Soup
- Chilled Celery Soup with Nantucket Bay Scallops
- Pasta e Fagioli
- Spiced Beef Pho with Sesame-Chile Oil
- Pappa al Pomodoro
pasta
- Frascatelli Carbonara
- Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu
- Spaghetti with Cauliflower
- Lasagna-Style Baked Pennette with Meat Sauce
- Gnocchi Parisienne
Main
- Patio Pig Pickin’
- Boudin Blanc with Leeks and Mustard Sauce
- Perfect Pizza Margherita
- Swordfish Steaks with Smoky Tomato Ketchup
- Zesty Braised Chicken with Lemon and Capers
- Rack of Lamb with Arugula Pesto
- Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends
- Crispy Twice-Fried Chicken
Dessert
- Blueberry Cobbler with Honey Biscuits
- Sticky Toffee Pudding
- Rich and Creamy Butterscotch Pudding
- Mascarpone-Swirled Brownies with Nutty Caramel Corn
drinks
- Duke of Bedford
- The Adige
- Bluegrass Cobbler
- Paprika Punch
- Grilled Lime Caipirinha
- Sweet-Tart Tarragon Lemonade
- Brewsky Sangria
