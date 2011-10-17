Editor’s Picks: Michelle Shih’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Features editor Michelle Shih picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).
Spaghetti with Shrimp and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Fast—it can be done with all pantry ingredients if you use canned tomatoes and frozen shrimp—plus my kids love it.
Grandma Selma’s Brisket
Good for a crowd, plus it just sits in the oven for hours, so you don’t have to do anything last minute before serving.
Mom’s Banana-Apple Bread
I like the caramelized apple in the bread—keeps it moist.
Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Soup
This is my daughter’s favorite.
Spicy Southern Barbecue Chicken
To me, the quintessential basic BBQ chicken recipe. I use the sauce from this recipe for just about anything I do on the grill.
Crunchy Coleslaw with Cayenne and Toasted Caraway
Love the hint of heat in this recipe, and it’s not too heavy.
Devil’s Chicken with Mustard and Bread Crumbs
In her Sunday Suppers cookbook, Suzanne Goin does it with braised leeks that really make the dish.
Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup
The lemon adds a real brightness to the soup, plus it’s super-healthy.
Mom’s Chocolate Cake
It’s the cake executive food editor Tina Ujlaki makes for her kids’ birthdays—super easy chocolate layer cake—and what I now do for my kids’ birthdays.
