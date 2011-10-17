Editor’s Picks: Michelle Shih’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Chicken Tikka Masala

Spaghetti with Shrimp and Spicy Tomato Sauce

Fast—it can be done with all pantry ingredients if you use canned tomatoes and frozen shrimp—plus my kids love it.

Grandma Selma’s Brisket

Good for a crowd, plus it just sits in the oven for hours, so you don’t have to do anything last minute before serving.

Mom’s Banana-Apple Bread

I like the caramelized apple in the bread—keeps it moist.

Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Soup

This is my daughter’s favorite.

Spicy Southern Barbecue Chicken

To me, the quintessential basic BBQ chicken recipe. I use the sauce from this recipe for just about anything I do on the grill.

Crunchy Coleslaw with Cayenne and Toasted Caraway

Love the hint of heat in this recipe, and it’s not too heavy.

Devil’s Chicken with Mustard and Bread Crumbs

In her Sunday Suppers cookbook, Suzanne Goin does it with braised leeks that really make the dish.

Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup

The lemon adds a real brightness to the soup, plus it’s super-healthy.

Mom’s Chocolate Cake

It’s the cake executive food editor Tina Ujlaki makes for her kids’ birthdays—super easy chocolate layer cake—and what I now do for my kids’ birthdays.

Plus:





Related Articles

30 Years in the History of Food and Wine

Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends

Lettie Teague: Great Moments from 30 Years of Wine