Editor’s Picks: Jessica Romm’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Assistant home & style editor Jessica Romm picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).
Traditional Chimichurri
My Cuban husband loves any dish with chimichurri. He loves it so much we served it at our wedding. Rather that ODing on red meat, I serve this refreshing salsa on grilled chicken all year and in the summer on fresh fish and shellfish.
Plus:
More Editor Favorites
30 Best Fast Recipes Ever
F&W Website Users’ All-Time Top Recipes
F&W Readers’ Faves
Related Articles
30 Years in the History of Food and Wine
Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends