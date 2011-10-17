Editor’s Picks: Jessica Romm’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Assistant home & style editor Jessica Romm picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).

Jessica Romm
October 17, 2011

Traditional Chimichurri
My Cuban husband loves any dish with chimichurri. He loves it so much we served it at our wedding. Rather that ODing on red meat, I serve this refreshing salsa on grilled chicken all year and in the summer on fresh fish and shellfish.

