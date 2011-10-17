Editor’s Picks: Jen Murphy’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Associate editor Jen Murphy picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).
Vegetable Couscous Pilaf
My mom and sister called me immediately after they made this dish asking me to send their compliments to Grace Parisi. I’ve made it at least a half dozen times already and continue to add in different vegetables.
Scallops with Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins
This dish is so simple yet incredibly flavorful. I love the hint of sweetness that the raisins add.
Three-Cheese Linguine with Chicken and Spinach
I love making this dish because my friends think I’ve been slaving in the kitchen when really it’s super fast to throw together and doesn’t call for too many ingredients. It’s one of my go-to impromptu dinner party recipes.
Salted Caramel Cheescake
This cheesecake is so indulgent. The contrasting salty sweet flavors combined with the gooey caramel and rich creamy texture provide sensory overload in every bite. I made this for a dinner party, and when my friends saw it we decided to start with dessert.
Salted Fudge Brownies
The first time I had Kate Krader’s brownies I ate nearly the entire tray. The brownies alone are incedible but the subtlety of the salt elevates them to a whole other level.
Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger
Lemony Chickpea Salad
Cooking doesn’t come naturally to me but this chickpea salad recipe was so unintimidating. I make huge batches and eat it as a meal or serve it as a side.
Mojito Jello Shots with Rum and Fresh Mint
The first time I brought these to a party guests were fighting over the last jello shot. They are without fail a huge hit.
Three-Cheese Baked Pasta with Porcini and Radicchio
This is the ultimate comfort food dish to make during ski weekends in the winter with friends. It’s so satisfying after a long day on the slopes.
Plus:
More Editor Favorites
30 Best Fast Recipes Ever
F&W Website Users’ All-Time Top Recipes
F&W Readers’ Faves
Related Articles
30 Years in the History of Food and Wine
Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends