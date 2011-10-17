Editor’s Picks: Emily Kaiser’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Associate food editor Emily Kaiser picks his/her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).

Emily Kaiser Thelin
October 17, 2011

Michael Recchiuti’s Quadruple Chocolate Brownies
I make them whenever I have a crowd, and everyone wants to take some home. They’re very pretty with marbled white, milk and dark chocolate.

Paul Kirk’s Smoky Barbecued Chicken
Among the best I’ve ever had.

Daniel Boulud’s Gâteau Basque
Marcia Kiesel tweaked the recipe to make a flawless version—better than Daniel's, even.

Jean-Georges’s Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce
This was so ingenious, making a curry-spiced caramel with coconut milk instead of a coconut milk and curry paste sauce. So satisfying and smart.

