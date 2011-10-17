Editor’s Picks: Emily Kaiser’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Michael Recchiuti’s Quadruple Chocolate Brownies

I make them whenever I have a crowd, and everyone wants to take some home. They’re very pretty with marbled white, milk and dark chocolate.

Paul Kirk’s Smoky Barbecued Chicken

Among the best I’ve ever had.

Daniel Boulud’s Gâteau Basque

Marcia Kiesel tweaked the recipe to make a flawless version—better than Daniel's, even.

Jean-Georges’s Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce

This was so ingenious, making a curry-spiced caramel with coconut milk instead of a coconut milk and curry paste sauce. So satisfying and smart.

