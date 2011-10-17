Editor’s Picks: Courtney Waddell’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Apple Cake with Toffee Crust by Lara Harwood (November 2007)

The recipe appealed to me because, like the author, I loved my mom’s apple cake as a child, and I was intrigued that this recipe substituted the traditional cinnamon with a toffee crust. I made it for dessert on Thanksgiving, but in typical Courtney-style, I had to simplify the recipe for time by eliminating the “serve with” elements (toffee sauce and caramelized apples) and simply serving it a la mode. My guests still loved it.

