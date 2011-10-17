Editor’s Picks: Courtney Waddell’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Senior designer Courtney Waddell picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).

Courtney Waddell
October 17, 2011

Apple Cake with Toffee Crust by Lara Harwood (November 2007)
The recipe appealed to me because, like the author, I loved my mom’s apple cake as a child, and I was intrigued that this recipe substituted the traditional cinnamon with a toffee crust. I made it for dessert on Thanksgiving, but in typical Courtney-style, I had to simplify the recipe for time by eliminating the “serve with” elements (toffee sauce and caramelized apples) and simply serving it a la mode. My guests still loved it.

