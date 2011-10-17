Editor’s Picks: Ann Lien’s Favorite F&W Recipes

Copy editor Ann Lien picks her all-time favorite F&W recipes from the past 30 years (at right).

Ann Lien
October 17, 2011

Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù

Pappardelle with Milk-Roasted Baby Goat Ragù
This was gone in two seconds. I only got to lick the bowl and get one noodle but what little I had was so delicious that I still remember it!

Tuscan Pork Stew with Polenta
I made this pork stew and it was so easy and delicious. In fact, it was even better two days later as leftovers!

