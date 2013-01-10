F&W Community Frequently Asked Questions

In this Article

Why can’t I log in to my existing account?

If you were a foodandwine.com member prior to December 2012 you may need to reset your password. We recently switched to what we think is an improved system and we need you to create a new password to match it to your existing username and email.

OR

If you recently registered on foodandwine.com and have not verified your account, please click the request another verification email link on the log-in prompt.

If neither of the above scenarios applies to you, please email us at community@aexp.com so we can look into the issue.

Why has my comment been removed from foodandwine.com?

We reserve the right to remove all user-generated comments that we consider offensive. If you believe that your comment was removed in error, please email us at community@aexp.com.

Why has my foodandwine.com account been blocked?

We reserve the right to block members who are engaging in offensive activity or who are not adhering to foodandwine.com’s Terms of Use Agreement. If you believe that your account has been blocked in error, please email us at community@aexp.com.

Where are my photos (incl. profile photo) and/or blog posts?

In December 2012 we recently switched to what we think is an improved system. Unfortunately, we did not migrate any photos or blog posts. If you have additional questions, please email us at community@aexp.com.