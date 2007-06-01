Food & Wine Across America

In the past five years, there’s been a thrilling change in the American culinary landscape. Major metropolitan areas like New York and San Francisco no longer have a monopoly on innovative chefs, food artisans, mixologists and other talents. Now these men and women are as likely to turn up in smaller cities like Portland, Maine and Providence, Rhode Island. This month, we kick off a year-long series on America’s lesser-known but truly dynamic food scenes.

