Following Tyler Florence: Restaurants, Wines, Cookbooks, Stores

Tyler Florence has an enormous number of new projects, including three restaurants—Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, Rotisserie & Wine in downtown Napa and a gastropub called El Paseo in Mill Valley, California.

October 01, 2010

The Tyler Florence Shop

Courtesy of John Lee Pictures

The Tyler Florence Shop

Tyler Florence sells everything from copper pots to sea salt at his kitchenware store in Mill Valley. He has a new outpost in the San Francisco airport, too.The Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco

Courtesy of John Lee Pictures

Wayfare Tavern

Tyler Florence's new San Francisco restaurant recalls turn-of-the-20th-century menus with dishes like Hangtown Frya California Gold Rush staple of eggs, oysters and bacon.Tyler Florence wines

Courtesy of Tyler Florence

Wines

The chef has teamed up with Napa's Michael Mondavi and his family to create a Tyler Florence Sauvignon Blanc ($20) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($25). Both are out in limited release in October 2010.Tyler Florence cookbook

© John Lee, Rodale 2010

Cookbooks

Due out in October 2010 from Rodale, Tyler Florence Family Meal: Bringing People Together Never Tasted Better is the sixth cookbook by the star chef (and father of three).

