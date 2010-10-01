Following Tyler Florence: Restaurants, Wines, Cookbooks, Stores

Tyler Florence has an enormous number of new projects, including three restaurants—Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, Rotisserie & Wine in downtown Napa and a gastropub called El Paseo in Mill Valley, California.
The Tyler Florence Shop
Tyler Florence sells everything from copper pots to sea salt at his kitchenware store in Mill Valley. He has a new outpost in the San Francisco airport, too.
Wayfare Tavern
Tyler Florence's new San Francisco restaurant recalls turn-of-the-20th-century menus with dishes like Hangtown Frya California Gold Rush staple of eggs, oysters and bacon.
Wines
The chef has teamed up with Napa's Michael Mondavi and his family to create a Tyler Florence Sauvignon Blanc ($20) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($25). Both are out in limited release in October 2010.
Cookbooks
Due out in October 2010 from Rodale, Tyler Florence Family Meal: Bringing People Together Never Tasted Better is the sixth cookbook by the star chef (and father of three).
