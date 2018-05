Following Tyler Florence: Restaurants, Wines, Cookbooks, Stores

Courtesy of John Lee Pictures

Tyler Florence sells everything from copper pots to sea salt at his kitchenware store in Mill Valley. He has a new outpost in the San Francisco airport, too.

Tyler Florence's new San Francisco restaurant recalls turn-of-the-20th-century menus with dishes like Hangtown Fry—a California Gold Rush staple of eggs, oysters and bacon.

Wines

The chef has teamed up with Napa's Michael Mondavi and his family to create a Tyler Florence Sauvignon Blanc ($20) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($25). Both are out in limited release in October 2010.

Cookbooks

Due out in October 2010 from Rodale, Tyler Florence Family Meal: Bringing People Together Never Tasted Better is the sixth cookbook by the star chef (and father of three).

