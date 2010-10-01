Following Tyler Florence: Restaurants, Wines, Cookbooks, Stores

Courtesy of John Lee Pictures

Tyler Florence sells everything from copper pots to sea salt at his kitchenware store in Mill Valley. He has a new outpost in the San Francisco airport, too.

Tyler Florence's new San Francisco restaurant recalls turn-of-the-20th-century menus with dishes like Hangtown Frya California Gold Rush staple of eggs, oysters and bacon.

Wines

The chef has teamed up with Napa's Michael Mondavi and his family to create a Tyler Florence Sauvignon Blanc ($20) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($25). Both are out in limited release in October 2010.

Cookbooks

Due out in October 2010 from Rodale, Tyler Florence Family Meal: Bringing People Together Never Tasted Better is the sixth cookbook by the star chef (and father of three).

