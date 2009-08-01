Folk-Festival Picnic

Evoke the free spirit of the legendary Newport Folk Festival with a feel-good picnic of quinoa-and-snap-pea salad and cool red-pepper soup.
3 Top Festivals
Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention; Galax, VA
A sprawling bluegrass–folk music event. oldfiddlersconvention.com.
George Wein’s Folk Festival 50; Newport, RI
The renamed Newport Folk Festival, founded 50 years ago. folkfestival50.com.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass; San Francisco
A free festival with icons like Doc Watson and iconoclasts like Gillian Welch. strictlybluegrass.com.
Wine Pairing
Sauvignon Blanc—Vegetable-focused dishes like this quinoa-and-snap-pea salad are terrific with Sauvignon Blanc’s lightly herbal, citrusy flavors. Pour something from New Zealand, like the 2008 Babich Marlborough; its bell pepper–like flavors would also be wonderful with the red-pepper soup.
