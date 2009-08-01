Folk-Festival Picnic

Evoke the free spirit of the legendary Newport Folk Festival with a feel-good picnic of quinoa-and-snap-pea salad and cool red-pepper soup.

Kate Heddings
August 01, 2009

slideshow Plus: Summer Parties

3 Top Festivals

Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention; Galax, VA

A sprawling bluegrass–folk music event. oldfiddlersconvention.com.

George Wein’s Folk Festival 50; Newport, RI

The renamed Newport Folk Festival, founded 50 years ago. folkfestival50.com.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass; San Francisco

A free festival with icons like Doc Watson and iconoclasts like Gillian Welch. strictlybluegrass.com.

Wine Pairing

Sauvignon Blanc—Vegetable-focused dishes like this quinoa-and-snap-pea salad are terrific with Sauvignon Blanc’s lightly herbal, citrusy flavors. Pour something from New Zealand, like the 2008 Babich Marlborough; its bell pepper–like flavors would also be wonderful with the red-pepper soup.

More Summer Entertaining Ideas:

Party Tips, Recipes & MoreParty Tips, Recipes & MoreMake-Ahead Picnic SaladsMake-Ahead Picnic Salads 20 Favorite Summer Cocktails20 Favorite Summer Cocktails

10 Summer Parties

  1. Bubble Party
  2. French Riviera Party
  3. Folk Festival Picnic
  4. We Heart Julia Child Party
  5. Bikini Party
  6. Fireworks Feast
  7. Camp Care Packages
  8. Street-Fair Party
  9. Ice Cream Sundae Potluck
  10. Garden Swap Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up