Folk-Festival Picnic

Plus: Summer Parties

3 Top Festivals

Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention; Galax, VA

A sprawling bluegrass–folk music event. oldfiddlersconvention.com.

George Wein’s Folk Festival 50; Newport, RI

The renamed Newport Folk Festival, founded 50 years ago. folkfestival50.com.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass; San Francisco

A free festival with icons like Doc Watson and iconoclasts like Gillian Welch. strictlybluegrass.com.

Wine Pairing

Sauvignon Blanc—Vegetable-focused dishes like this quinoa-and-snap-pea salad are terrific with Sauvignon Blanc’s lightly herbal, citrusy flavors. Pour something from New Zealand, like the 2008 Babich Marlborough; its bell pepper–like flavors would also be wonderful with the red-pepper soup.

More Summer Entertaining Ideas:

Party Tips, Recipes & More Make-Ahead Picnic Salads 20 Favorite Summer Cocktails

10 Summer Parties