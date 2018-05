When pastry chef Deborah Racicot makes her fluffy cinnamon rolls at New York City's Gotham Bar and Grill, her customers go insane for them. And so do her colleagues: Racicot gathers up every bit of leftover dough, smears it with cinnamon butter and bakes it. She says there's not one staffer who doesn't dive right in.

Gotham Bar and Grill, 12 E. 12th St., New York City; 212-620-4020.