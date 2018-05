Nonvintage Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne, the most ubiquitous bottle on new restaurant wine lists, also shows the widest price variation. The suggested retail price is $49.99; here's what some places charge.

$45

Zax Pints & Plates

AUSTIN, TX

$65

High Thyme

CHARLESTON, SC

$70

El Vez

PHILADELPHIA

$90

Cosmos

MINNEAPOLIS

$125

Hue

NEW YORK CITY