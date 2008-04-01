5 Great Sparkling Wines for $20 or Less

NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Vuvée Brut ($12)

This Washington state producer makes a reliable, citrusy sparkling wine.

NV Gruet Brut ($14)

New Mexico’s Gruet family has been making this crisp, toasty sparkling wine since 1987.

NV Mirabelle Brut ($20)

This first nonvintage wine from top producer Schramsberg has caramel and floral notes.

2006 Sofia Blanc de Blancs ($19)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa Valley–based wine company produces this fruity sparkling wine, mostly from Pinot Blanc grapes.

NV Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs Brut ($20)

Longtime Sonoma sparkling wine producer Gloria Ferrer uses predominantly Pinot Noir grapes for this berry-scented, white sparkling wine.

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum