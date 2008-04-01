5 Great Sparkling Wines for $20 or Less

After tasting more than 300 affordable American wines, Senior Editor Ray Isle reports on his most exciting sparkling wine finds.

Ray Isle
April 01, 2008

NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Vuvée Brut ($12)

This Washington state producer makes a reliable, citrusy sparkling wine.

NV Gruet Brut ($14)

New Mexico’s Gruet family has been making this crisp, toasty sparkling wine since 1987.

NV Mirabelle Brut ($20)

This first nonvintage wine from top producer Schramsberg has caramel and floral notes.

2006 Sofia Blanc de Blancs ($19)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa Valley–based wine company produces this fruity sparkling wine, mostly from Pinot Blanc grapes.

NV Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs Brut ($20)

Longtime Sonoma sparkling wine producer Gloria Ferrer uses predominantly Pinot Noir grapes for this berry-scented, white sparkling wine.

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum

