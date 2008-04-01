5 Great Sparkling Wines for $20 or Less

After tasting more than 300 affordable American wines, Senior Editor Ray Isle reports on his most exciting sparkling wine finds.
NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Vuvée Brut ($12)
This Washington state producer makes a reliable, citrusy sparkling wine.
NV Gruet Brut ($14)
New Mexico’s Gruet family has been making this crisp, toasty sparkling wine since 1987.
NV Mirabelle Brut ($20)
This first nonvintage wine from top producer Schramsberg has caramel and floral notes.
2006 Sofia Blanc de Blancs ($19)
Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa Valley–based wine company produces this fruity sparkling wine, mostly from Pinot Blanc grapes.
NV Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs Brut ($20)
Longtime Sonoma sparkling wine producer Gloria Ferrer uses predominantly Pinot Noir grapes for this berry-scented, white sparkling wine.
Additional research by Megan Krigbaum