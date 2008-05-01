5 Fantastic Cachaças

Olie Berlic imports the first three of these. His website, belezapura.com, is a great cachaça resource.
Beleza Pura ($29)
A terrific white (i.e., unaged) cachaça with a scent that recalls fresh sugarcane and cut grass.
Rochinha 5-Year ($40)
Cerejeira wood gives this amber-colored sipping cachaça distinctive smoke notes.
Armazem Vieira Rubi ($50)
Rubi, an eight-year-old sipping cachaça, is smooth, with green-olive aromas.
Mãe de Ouro ($30)
This tangy, dry white cachaça is complex and focused.
Cabana Cachaça ($35)
This white cachaça is peppery and clean—a good introduction for vodka drinkers.