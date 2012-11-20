Top Chef Challenge: Chris Cosentino’s Perfect Fish Fillet

The Rules: Prepare a sensational dish with a five-ingredient market basket selected by F&W, a basic pantry, up to two extra ingredients of the chef’s choosing and only 45 minutes cooking time.

Kate Krader
November 19, 2012

Giving Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino random animal parts, like hearts and brains, isn’t a challenge—that’s what the chef of San Francisco’s Incanto is known for. So F&W gave him a bigger test: halibut. To keep the fish moist (he finds it dry), Cosentino sears it in cumin-spiked brown butter. “Brown butter makes everything explode with flavor,” he says. He serves the fish with colorful sautéed lettuce and radishes. Did he learn to cook those vegetables, usually eaten raw, as a quick fix on Top Chef? Nope. “It’s a classic French technique,” says Cosentino. “I cook them all the time.”

Groceries: The F&W Market Basket

CuminPhoto © William Brinson.

Cumin

HalibutPhoto © William Brinson.

Halibut

New PotatoesPhoto © William Brinson.

New Potatoes

RadishesPhoto © William Brinson.

Radishes

Romaine HeartsPhoto © William Brinson.

Romaine Hearts

The Pantry

Extra-virgin olive oil, chicken broth, butter, kosher salt, lemon zest and juice

Extra Ingredients

Serrano chiles, mint

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up