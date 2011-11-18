Fight Cancer with Cookies Party

Make holiday cookies with friends, then hold a bake sale to raise money for children’s cancer research. For tips on organizing a successful bake sale, go to cookiesforkidscancer.org.
Cookie Recipes & Bake Sale Tips
Gretchen Holt-Witt, founder of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, shares her stellar cookie recipes and tips on organizing a successful bake sale.Photo excerpted with permission from "Cookies For Kids Cancer: Best Bake Sale Cookbook" by Gretchen Holt-Witt (Wiley)
