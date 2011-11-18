Fight Cancer with Cookies Party

Make holiday cookies with friends, then hold a bake sale to raise money for children’s cancer research. For tips on organizing a successful bake sale, go to cookiesforkidscancer.org.

Kristin Donnelly
November 17, 2011


Recipes from the Best Bake Sale Cookbook

Cookie Recipes & Bake Sale Tips

Gretchen Holt-Witt, founder of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, shares her stellar cookie recipes and tips on organizing a successful bake sale.Photo excerpted with permission from "Cookies For Kids Cancer: Best Bake Sale Cookbook" by Gretchen Holt-Witt (Wiley)

More Related Party Ideas:

Holiday Cookies

Holiday Cookie Recipes

Holiday Cookies

Cookie Decorating Party

20 Holiday Parties:

  1. Impromptu 1-Hour Party
  2. Hanukkah
  3. Aprés-Ski Party
  4. Pantry Purge
  5. Cookbook Party
  6. Cheese Tasting
  7. Feast of the Seven Fishes
  8. Open House
  9. Fight Cancer with Cookies
  10. Gumbo Party
  11. Asian Tea Party
  12. Soup Kitchen Party
  13. White-Wine Tasting
  14. Antipasto Party
  15. Iron Chef Potluck
  16. Puff Pastry Prep Party
  17. Winter Solstice
  18. DIY Truffles
  19. Wrap Party
  20. Retro Cocktail Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up