F e s t i v a l s T o u r s E x h i b i t s N e w s

Pocketful of Drams

For your next fishing expedition, Cognac maker and fly fisherman Jacques Hardy has combined his two favorite pursuits with the creation of this pocket-size Fisherman's Flask of extra-fine Champagne Cognac ($35; 847-698-9860).

Gambling with History

The Rio Suite Hotel & Casino has brought Romanov Russia to the Las Vegas desert with a show from the state museum in St. Petersburg. The largest-ever exhibit of its kind in America includes the display "Dining with the Czars," (on loan until April 15; 800-PLAY-RIO).

This Old Inn

Thanks to a recent renovation, there's even more room at the acclaimed Inn at Little Washington in Virginia. There's also an enormous new kitchen for chef Patrick O'Connell, which features a $200,000 stove among its fixtures. Call 540-675-3800.

Bean Town Bacchanal

The Boston Wine Festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary from January 8 to April 10 at the Boston Harbor Hotel. On offer: a host of hot new California wines and a slew of educational seminars and tastings. Call 888-660-WINE.

Filtered Fiji

Nearly 25 years ago, Canadian David Gilmour bought an island in Fiji and founded The Wakaya Club, an ecological resort cum celebrity haven. Now he's bottled the island's artesian water so that a wider populace can have a taste of his South Pacific paradise ($1 for 16.9 ounces; 888-426-3454).

Buzz

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to make time for culinary travel, consider these upcoming trips: Backroads' pilgrimages to the wine regions of Chile; The Culinary Institute of America's tour of France, Italy and Switzerland; and Neiman Marcus's trip to Germany.