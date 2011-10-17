F e s t i v a l s H o t e l s T o u r s N e w s

Tuscany Twice

See the world's most glamorous butcher shop in Pazano on F&W contributor Nancy Harmon Jenkins's Essence of Tuscany tour, departing on October 7. Can't make it? Don't despair. Her Tuscan Olive Harvest trip leaves next month.

Buzz

A seafood pavilion, a "wine tunnel," a barbecue competition and spice seminars are a few highlights of Tasting Australia, a biennial food bash in Adelaide, October 3-10. How big is it? Big enough to attract star chefs from Sydney, on the other side of the continent, including Serge Dansereau of Bathers' Pavilion, David Thompson of Darley Street Thai and Neil Perry of Rockpool (from $195 a day; 800-546-2155).

Dave's Faves

Dave Eckert, former host of What's Cookin' Chicago, leaves the Windy City for, well, everywhere on Culinary Travels, a 26-part series that starts on PBS this month.

Haute Hotels

Regardez Paris! The Crillon just got a Sonia Rykiel face-lift. And opening by year's end are an all-new Meurice, a restyled Montalembert and the George V, now a Four Seasons.

Wine on Rhine

From medieval monasteries to Europe's most modern cellars in Baden, KD River Cruises' Floating Wine Seminar, October 16-23, covers the German waterfront (from $1,315; 800-346-6525).