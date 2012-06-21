How Fergie Cheats on Her Diet

In addition to running, hiking and jumping rope, Fergie stays fit by sticking to a strict diet: “In L.A., I get a meal delivery service called Diet Designs. I like a nice butter lettuce salad with some avocado, fresh grapefruit, shredded chicken breast and raw almond slices with a sesame vinaigrette dressing. I also love juicing and am kind of obsessed with it.”

While it’s refreshing to hear a celebrity admit that looking camera-ready takes serious dedication, Fergie does break her habits for certain bars and restaurants. “These are sinful things," she says. "I’m talking to you about cheating." Here, some of Fergie’s favorites. © Deborah Jones

French Laundry, Yountville, CA

“I had a chance to go this year with my husband [actor Josh Duhamel] and it is amazing, so delicious. We had so many fun dishes, too many to mention. I don’t usually take pictures of my food, but there I did. I took a picture of every course." © Me So Hungry

In-n-Out

“This is my favorite spot for a really good cheeseburger.” © Nikolas Koenig

Soho House and Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

“When I’m in L.A., these are two places with bars that I love.”

Il Sole, Los Angeles

“I love black truffles. I love white truffles. I love all of that. They have wonderful homemade tagliolini in a sage and butter sauce with shaved black truffles over it, and I ask for extra black truffles, and it’s delicious. It’s sinful though.”

La Esquina, New York

“Josh and I like to go here. It has a cool vibe, and I like their grilled corn on the cob. It’s just delicious. We get it every time we go there." The signature corn is coated with lime mayonnaise and topped with grated Cotija cheese and chile pequin.

The Lion and Indochine, New York

“I love these places for drinks and dinner when I’m in New York.”

Related Content:

50 Best Bars in America Surprising Celebrity Food Products Etiquette Tips from Lisa Vanderpump of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”