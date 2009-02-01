February Deals

Note: Offers may be subject to change, are provided directly by and are subject to the terms of the merchant(s) and are not guaranteed by American Express Publishing Corporation.

Waterford Crystal

Courtesy of Waterford

Get a free pair of Marquis By Waterford Vintage Dessert Dishes (a $59 value) with any purchase of $150 or more at waterford.com, while supplies last. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FWValentines” at waterford.com.

Charles Chocolates

© Wendell T. Webber

Get 25 percent off Chocolate Raisies, Charles Chocolate’s take on an ice cream cone. These chocolate cones filled with ganache and topped with tangy fruit jellies were originally $30 for seven; now they’re $22.50 for seven. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; charleschocolates.com.

Christopher Elbow Chocolates

© Wendell T. Webber

Get 25 percent off the purchase of all 14 Christopher Elbow chocolate-bar flavors, which include White Nib-Venezuelan white chocolate studded with cocoa nibs-and chile-infused Dark Spice. The 14-bar package was originally $98, now $73.50. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; mention F&W promotion on phone orders for the discount, 816-842-1300.

Christopher Norman Chocolates

Courtesy of Christopher Norman

Get 20 percent off the 12-piece Heart assortment, which includes white-chocolate caramels, dark-chocolate caramels and hand-painted raspberry-ganache truffles. The box was originally $30, now $24. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “F&W reader discount code” as the first line in the Gift Card section at christophernormanchocolates.com.

Garrison Confections

Courtesy of Garrison Confections

Get 25 percent off Garrison Confections’ Ultimate Hot Cocoa Mix, made with ground chocolate and a blend of cocoas. A 16-ounce tin was originally $15, now $11.25. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FWCOCOA09” at garrisonconfections.com.

Valerie Confections

Courtesy of Valerie Confections

Get 25 percent off select 12-piece assortments, including Gianduja Rochers, Peanut Candy, and all toffee assortments, like Toffee Noir, handmade toffee infused with Lamill coffee. 12-piece boxes originally were from $40, now $30. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FW” at valerieconfections.com.

Recchiuti

© Tom Seawell; Seawell Photography

Get 25 percent off all orders on Recchiuti.com, including S’Mores Bites, made with ultrafresh marshmallows on handmade graham crackers, and the Signature Truffles assortment, with 35 pieces of dark chocolate ganache infused with a blend of herbs and teas and dusted with cocoa. Four S’mores Bites were originally $8, now $6; the 36-piece Signature Truffles were originally $29, now $21.75. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FoodandWine” at recchiuti.com.

Scharffen Berger

Courtesy of Scharffen Berger

Get 25 percent off all one-ounce and three-ounce Scharffen Berger bars, such as the 62% Semisweet Nibby Bar, a blend of semisweet chocolate and roasted cacao nibs. The three-ounce bar was originally $5, now $3.75. Valid January 12 through March 31, 2009; use discount code “FXW111” at scharffenberger.com

New York Wine Expo

Courtesy of The NYC Wine Expo

Get $20 off Early Bird tickets for the second annual New York Wine Expo, featuring tastings and seminars with approximately 170 wineries from around the world at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on February 27 and 28, 2009. Tickets that originally started from $75 now start at $55. Valid January 16 through February 20, 2009; use discount coupon code “FWCM10” at wine-expos.com/wine/ny.

Sarabeth’s

Get 25 percent off Hot Chocolate Parisienne cocoa mix, made with Belgian chocolate and Dutch cocoa. The 16-ounce canister was originally $18, now $13.50. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FW09COCOA” at sarabeth.com.

Yellingbo Olive Oil

Courtesy of Yellingbo

Get 20 percent off all Yellingbo’s Australian extra-virgin olive oils, including the new Yellingbo Gold 1.05-gallon cask, which seals the oil from air and light to keep it fresh. Valid January 19 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “fwm09” at www.yellingbo.com.

Mighty Leaf Tea

Courtesy of Mighty Leaf Tea

Get 25 percent off tea cartons of 15 or 100 silken tea pouches filled with loose-leaf teas such as Green Tea Tropical, a blend of green tea and fruit flavors like guava and pineapple. The 15-pouch carton was originally $10, now $7.50; the 100-pouch was $50, now $37.50. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “FWTEA” at mightyleaf.com.

The Sky Lodge

Get 25 percent off room rates at the Sky Lodge in Park City, Utah, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as $150 per day in Sky Bucks to be used at Easy Street Bakery, Bar Boheme or Amatsu Spa or to purchase lift tickets to Park City Mountain Resort or Deer Valley Resort. Valid February 1 through April 12, 2009; use discount coupon code “FWSKY” at theskylodge.com.

White Forest Pottery

Courtesy of White Forest Pottery

Get 25 percent off handmade porcelain Hot Cocoa mugs from White Forest Pottery. Mugs originally $25 each, now $18.75. Valid January 16 through February 28, 2009; use discount coupon code “forestcocoa” at whiteforestpottery.com.