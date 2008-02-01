High-Low Style

Top tableware picks and their budget brethren. Photos by Antonis Achilleos.
High
"Blue Flower Curved"
by Royal Copenhagen ($395 for a five-piece place setting; michaelcfina.com).
Low
"Azulejo" Dinnerware
from Anthropologie (from $12 each; anthropologie.com).
High
"Dirt" Hand-cast Porcelain Vase
by Sarah Cihat ($650; sarahcihat.com).
Low
"Porcelain Flower" Vase
by Roost from Yu Interiors ($78; 718-237-5878).
High
"Vertigo" Silver-plated Flatware
from Christofle ($413 for a five-piece place setting; christofle.com).
Low
"Colombina" Flatware
from Alessi ($44 for a five-piece place setting; alessi.com).
High
"Chevron" Charger
($975) and "Fil d'Argent" Plate ($180) from Hermès (800-441-4488).
Low
"Designers’ Gilt No. 1" Plates
from Not Neutral (from $50 each; notneutral.com).
High
"Kilimandscharo" Glasses
from Theresienthal ($180 each; 212-582-1182).
Low
"Etched Blossom Mountain" Glasses
from Global Table ($75 for a set of six; globaltable.com).
High
"Pythagore Glass"
by J.L. Coquet from DeVine Corporation ($95; devinecorp.net).
Low
"Pure" Glass
from Mikasa ($22; mikasa.com).
High
"Diablo" Glasses
by Saint Louis ($165 each; michaelcfina.com).
Low
"Sphere" Flutes and Martini Glasses
from ZGallerie ($32 for a set of four; zgallerie.com).