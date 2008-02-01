High-Low Style

High

"Blue Flower Curved"

by Royal Copenhagen ($395 for a five-piece place setting; michaelcfina.com).

Low

"Azulejo" Dinnerware

from Anthropologie (from $12 each; anthropologie.com).

High

"Dirt" Hand-cast Porcelain Vase

by Sarah Cihat ($650; sarahcihat.com).

Low

"Porcelain Flower" Vase

by Roost from Yu Interiors ($78; 718-237-5878).

High

"Vertigo" Silver-plated Flatware

from Christofle ($413 for a five-piece place setting; christofle.com).

Low

"Colombina" Flatware

from Alessi ($44 for a five-piece place setting; alessi.com).

High

"Chevron" Charger

($975) and "Fil d'Argent" Plate ($180) from Hermès (800-441-4488).

Low

"Designers’ Gilt No. 1" Plates

from Not Neutral (from $50 each; notneutral.com).

High

"Kilimandscharo" Glasses

from Theresienthal ($180 each; 212-582-1182).

Low

"Etched Blossom Mountain" Glasses

from Global Table ($75 for a set of six; globaltable.com).

High

"Pythagore Glass"

by J.L. Coquet from DeVine Corporation ($95; devinecorp.net).

Low

"Pure" Glass

from Mikasa ($22; mikasa.com).

High

"Diablo" Glasses

by Saint Louis ($165 each; michaelcfina.com).

Low

"Sphere" Flutes and Martini Glasses

from ZGallerie ($32 for a set of four; zgallerie.com).