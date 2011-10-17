Winter's Best Wine Pairings

Senior Editor Ray Isle spends his days at the office (and his free time too) finding perfect food-and-wine matches. Here are his favorites.
Lamb Stew with Swiss Chard and Garlic-Parsley Toasts
Vibrant, spicy 2004 Château Mont-Redon Côtes-du-Rhône
Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steaks with Valdeón Butter
Robust spanish red: 2003 Marqués de Caceres Crianza
Barolo-Braised Veal
Firm, aromatic Barolo: 2001 Fontanafredda
Hazelnut-Crusted Pork Chops with Morel Sauce
Aromatic, earthy Oregon Pinot Noir: 2005 Benton Lane
Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù
Juicy, rich Vino Nobile de Montepulciano: 2003 Boscarelli
Chicken in Red Wine Vinegar
Rustic, flavorful Southern French red: 2005 Mas de Gourgonnier
Beef Stew with Port and Porcini
Powerful, plummy Portuguese red: 2003 Quinta de Roriz Douro Reserva
Portugese Clam and Chorizo Stew
Structured, medium-bodied Portuguese red: 2004 Vale do Bomfim Douro Reserva
Rigatoni with Roasted Butternut Squash and Pancetta
Berry-rich, luscious Zinfandel: 2004 Gamba Estate
Juicy Pulled-Pork Sandwiches
Jammy, blackberry-inflected Petite Sirah: 2005 Huntington
Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach
Plummy, succulent Washington Merlot: 2003 Château Ste. Michelle