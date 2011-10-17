Game-Time Snacks

Savory Snacks
- Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
- Beef and Fontina Tostaditos
- Brioche Crab Melts
- Bruschetta Duet
- Crispy Pork and Kimchi Pot Stickers
- Fresh Ricotta and Radish Crostini
- Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches with Tapenade
- Grilled Shrimp, Avocado and Jicama Salsa on Black Bean Nachos
- Melted Taleggio Flatbreads with Three Toppings
- Pan-Fried Potato Samosas
- Sausage and Potato Quesadillas
- Seafood and Scallion Pancakes
- Smoky Deviled Eggs
- Soppressata Cheese Sticks
- Spinach and Pepper Jack Pizza
- Sun-Dried Tomato, Sausage and Fontina Pizza
- Roasted Red Pepper Sandwiches with Tapenade and Basil
- Truffled Popcorn
- Turkey Burgers
- Zucchini, Corn, Black Bean and Jack Cheese Quesadillas
Make it a Meal
Prepare one or more of the following recipes to turn snack-time into supper.
- Cherry Tomato Salad
- Chopped Salad with Beets, Beans, Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts
- Greens with Chevre Dressing
- Potato and Cheddar Cheese Soup
- Spicy Chicken Chili