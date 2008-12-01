Feast of the Seven Fishes Party

In a riff on Italian Christmas Eve tradition, F&W’s Marcia Kiesel creates easy seafood hors d’oeuvres.

Kristin Donnelly
December 01, 2008

More Related Party Ideas:

Healthy Fish

Healthy Fish Recipes

Italian-American Classics

Italian-American Classics


20 Holiday Parties:

  1. Impromptu 1-Hour Party
  2. Hanukkah
  3. Aprés-Ski Party
  4. Pantry Purge
  5. Cookbook Party
  6. Cheese Tasting
  7. Feast of the Seven Fishes
  8. Open House
  9. Fight Cancer with Cookies
  10. Gumbo Party
  11. Asian Tea Party
  12. Soup Kitchen Party
  13. White-Wine Tasting
  14. Antipasto Party
  15. Iron Chef Potluck
  16. Puff Pastry Prep Party
  17. Winter Solstice
  18. DIY Truffles
  19. Wrap Party
  20. Retro Cocktail Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up