Favorite Wines in Birmingham, Alabama

2008 William Fèvre Champs Royaux Chablis ($22)

Birmingham star chef Frank Stitt loves Chablis, and William Fèvre is one of his favorites (and mine). It's a great basic Chablis from a first-rate producer.

2006 Hirsch Vineyards Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($75)

The people of Birmingham sure love Pinot Noir (it's on every wine list and grocery-store shelf), and this one, which I had at Stitt's Highlands Bar and Grill, is one of the very best: silken and elegant.

NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco ($15)

Fruity and appealing, this Prosecco is Stitt's house sparkling wine, which may be one reason why it sells so well at all the local wine shops.

2009 Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé ($34)

One of Stitt's greatest heroes and mentors was the chef and writer Richard Olney, who helped bring Domaine Tempier to fame. Its Bandol rosé is regarded as one of the very best in France.

2009 La Vieille Ferme white ($9)

Birmingham-based Robert Haas imports this vivid blend of Vermentino, Grenache Blanc and various other varietals from Côtes du Luberon in France's Rhône Valley.

