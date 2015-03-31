Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

We all have Thanksgiving dishes that we particularly love because they have become essential parts of our family heritage. Whether Grandma's chestnut stuffing or Uncle Nick's creamed onions, they are as comforting and familiar as dear relatives, assuring us clearly, as does the pumpkin pie, that Thanksgiving is a time for tradition.

We, too, at Food & Wine have beloved Thanksgiving recipes, which we have gathered here from among the scores our family of contributors has created over the years. These are dishes that have become special additions to our own holiday repertoires, and we hope that they'll become part of your celebration. Happy Thanksgiving!