Favorite Smokers

You can make good barbecue on a grill, but using a smoker—which has a separate fire box to keep the heat low and indirect—is easier and better. Here are some of Adam Perry Lang’s favorite models.

Pitts and Spitts

These top-of-the-line smokers are often used at barbecue competitions; a built-in water reservoir keeps meat moist (from $1,100; 800-521-2947 or pittsandspitts.com).

Traeger

The enameled-steel “Lil’ Tex” resembles a gas grill but has a motor that slowly feeds the fire with hardwood pellets ($700; 800-872-3437 or traegerindustries.com).

Weber

The capsule-shaped “Smokey Mountain” is big enough to barbecue a turkey and a ham simultaneously ($230; 800-446-1071 or weber.com).