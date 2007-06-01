Favorite New Sauces and Rubs

Standout Sauces

Carolina Pig Pucker Sauce has an excellent mustardy punch ($4 for 10 oz; extremebarbecuethebook.com).

Doc Jack’s Original Formula Grillin’ Soss is spiked with apple cider vinegar ($5 for 16.5 oz; docjacks.com).

Jule’s Gourmet Jerk Marinade, by Arizona chef Bradford Thompson, is superfiery ($6 for 4 oz; julesgourmetjerk.com).

Tasty Rubs

Tramonto’s Dry Rub, by Chicago chef Rick Tramonto, has zesty orange-peel flavor ($7 for 2 oz; cenitare.com).

Plantation Roast Coffee Rub’s subtle coffee flavor is a great match with pork ($7 for 5.25 oz; fireandflavor.com).

Trim Tabb’s Pig Powder has a superb sweet-salty-spicy balance ($7 for 12 oz; woodchicksbbq.com).