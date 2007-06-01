Favorite New Sauces and Rubs

These fiery sauces and tasty rubs starring unique orange and coffee notes are sure to jazz up any barbecue.

Ratha Tep
June 01, 2007

Standout Sauces

Carolina Pig Pucker Sauce has an excellent mustardy punch ($4 for 10 oz; extremebarbecuethebook.com).

Doc Jack’s Original Formula Grillin’ Soss is spiked with apple cider vinegar ($5 for 16.5 oz; docjacks.com).

Jule’s Gourmet Jerk Marinade, by Arizona chef Bradford Thompson, is superfiery ($6 for 4 oz; julesgourmetjerk.com).

Tasty Rubs

Tramonto’s Dry Rub, by Chicago chef Rick Tramonto, has zesty orange-peel flavor ($7 for 2 oz; cenitare.com).

Plantation Roast Coffee Rub’s subtle coffee flavor is a great match with pork ($7 for 5.25 oz; fireandflavor.com).

Trim Tabb’s Pig Powder has a superb sweet-salty-spicy balance ($7 for 12 oz; woodchicksbbq.com).

