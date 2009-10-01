Favorite New Dessert Cookbooks

© Taunton Press

Cake Keeper Cakes • Lauren Chattman

When her husband and children bought her an antique glass-domed cake holder, cookbook author Lauren Chattman pledged to keep a cake in it at all times. This spawned the 100 easy recipes in this book: classics and modern inventions, like the Nutella-spiked pound cake, all of which stay moist in a cake keeper (or just wrapped in foil).

Recipes

Nutella-Swirl Pound Cake

Poppy Seed Cake

The Craft of Baking • Karen Demasco

While pastry chefs can create daunting recipes, Karen DeMasco of New York City’s new Locanda Verde (and formerly of Craft) has put together a collection that any home cook can conquer. Out next month, the book includes a wide range of creative recipes, from ambitious (chocolate brioche) to experimental (burnt-orange cheesecake) to fast (the speedy shortbread cookies).

Recipes

Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars

Damgoodsweet • David Guas

New Orleans is an incredible source of sweets, from Bananas Foster to red velvet cake. The simple techniques in this book (out next month) by New Orleans native David Guas and co-author Raquel Pelzel make even lesser-known treats like Roman Chewing Candy, a.k.a. Louisiana saltwater taffy, sound—and taste—delicious.

Recipes

Lemon Ice Box Pie

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble

