Favorite Antipasti Ingredients

Nancy Silverton, the star LA baker and pastry chef turned antipasto expert, names her favorite jarred and canned ingredients. Look for "Nancy Silverton Does the Twist" in our July issue:

Carolynn Carreño
October 17, 2011

Albo ventresca

Ventresca is the tuna's belly, the most coveted part. Albo oil-packs it in a flat tin, so you can lift out big fillets. DETAILS $9.75 for 4 ounces from Surfas Restaurant and Supply; 310-559-4770 or surfasonline.com.

Casina Rossa truffle salt

Truffle salt tastes much better than cloying white-truffle oil. And it contains real black truffles; it's not just an infusion. DETAILS $21 for 3.5 ounces from the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills; 800-547-1515.

Matiz Navarro great white beans or chickpeas

These jarred beans are perfectly cooked but still firm--better than the undercooked beans served in many restaurants. DETAILS From $3 for 12 ounces from the Spanish Table; 206-682-2827 or thespanishtable.com.

Radici of Tuscany farro

Jarred farro, an Italian grain similar to barley, is great for last-minute antipasti--as a substitute for fregola, say, in a tabbouleh-style salad. DETAILS $7 for 12.7 ounces from Surfas Restaurant and Supply.

