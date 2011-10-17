Great Recipes and Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a great excuse to honor dad with all his favorites. Here are F&W’s top picks: grilled steak, fantastic cocktails and chocolate-frosted cake.
Grilled Steaks | Cocktails for Grilling | Cooking with Fire | Desserts Dad Will Love | Gift Ideas for Dad
Grilled Steaks
- Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce »
- Garlicky Herb-Rubbed Hanger Steaks
- Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steaks with Valdeón Butter
- Grilled Texas T-Bone Steaks with Charred Onion Rings
- More Delicious Grilled Steaks
Plus:
Cocktails for Grilling
Plus:
Cooking with Fire
- Cook Like a Pit Master »
- Father’s Day Cookout
- Grilling Fast, Simple Seafood
- Four-Star Steak
- A Virtuoso Griller’s No-Fuss Dishes
- Healthy Grilling Luncheon
- Host a Pig Roast
Plus: Summer Grilling Guide
Desserts Dad Will Love
- Cinnamon Cake with Chile-Chocolate Buttercream »
- Crunchy Milk Chocolate–Peanut Butter Layer Cake
- Apple Cake with Toffee Crust
- Goat Cheese Cake with Mixed Berries
- Peach Spice Cake with Caramel Sauce
- Toasted Almond Raspberry Cake
- More Special Cakes for Dad
Plus: 10 Amazing Pies