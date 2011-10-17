Great Recipes and Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a great excuse to honor dad with all his favorites. Here are F&W’s top picks: grilled steak, fantastic cocktails and chocolate-frosted cake.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Grilled Steaks | Cocktails for Grilling | Cooking with Fire | Desserts Dad Will Love | Gift Ideas for DadGrilled Steaks

Grilled Steaks


Plus:

Gentleman Johnson

Cocktails for Grilling


Plus:

BBQ Brisket

Cooking with Fire


Plus: Summer Grilling Guide Cake

Desserts Dad Will Love


Plus: 10 Amazing Pies Buying a Gas Grill

Gift Ideas for Dad


