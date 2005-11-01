Fast Track: Big Talent at Little Giant

"We're all about a blue-jeans approach to high-end dining," says Julie Taras, co-chef and co-owner, with Tasha Garcia, of Little Giant, a tiny restaurant on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Their menu is full of dishes with whimsical names like "swine-of-the-week" (heritage pork) and "box of rocks" (chorizo-steamed cockles), but their cooking is serious and soulful.

Little Giant is located at 85 Orchard St. (corner of Broome St.) in New York City; 212-226-5047.