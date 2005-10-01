Fast Track: Aaron Whitcomb

At first glance, Denver's Table 6 seems like a simple wine bar. It's anything but. The 29-year-old chef Aaron Whitcomb, who studied to be a sommelier before becoming a protégé of F&W Best New Chef 2003 Bryan Moscatello, has created a menu full of clever little surprises that work fantastically well on the plate— and that pair nicely with wine too.

If You Go to Table 6

F&W's favorite pairing at Table 6 is Aaron Whitcomb's crispy Rocky Junior chicken with truffle brioche pudding and fried egg with the 2002 Giant Steps Pinot Noir from Australia. DETAILS 609 Corona St.; 303-831-8800.