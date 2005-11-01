Fast Ingredient: Nut Butters

Until recently, finding a nut butter made from anything other than peanuts meant going to the health-food store or pulling out a food processor to grind your own. But today more and more supermarkets are selling a broad range of top-quality nut butters. Here, F&W’s Grace Parisi shows off the versatility of luscious hazelnut and almond versions.

Taste Test

BEST NUT BUTTERS

Two nut butters from Kettle (the potato-chip company) bested 18 others: unsalted hazelnut and unsalted crunchy almond (kettlefoods.com).