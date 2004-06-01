Fast + Healthy Grilling

Fast. Healthy. Grilling. These three words all promise good things, but who would be ambitious enough to try to string them all together? With the delicious recipes here, the F&W Test Kitchen shows how it's done.

June 01, 2004

Expert Grilling Tips

Recipes
1 Chile-Rubbed Swordfish Kebabs with Cucumber Salad
2 Shrimp and Lemon Skewers with Feta-Dill Sauce
3 Indian-Spiced Chicken Salad Sandwiches
4 Grilled Quick-Cured Trout with Mustard-Olive Dressing
5 Chicken, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad with Spicy Basil Dressing
6 Grilled Shrimp and Chayote Salad with Chili-Garlic Dressing
7 Grilled Radicchio and Cheese Calzones
8 Lemon-Parmesan Veal Rolls with Arugula
9 Tandoori Pork with Gingered Mango Salad
10 Korean-Style Chicken Wraps
11 Turkey Breast Fajitas with StrawberryJalapeño Salsa
12 Scallops, Corn and Basil Steamed in Foil

