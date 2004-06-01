Fast. Healthy. Grilling. These three words all promise good things, but who would be ambitious enough to try to string them all together? With the delicious recipes here, the F&W Test Kitchen shows how it's done.
Recipes
1 Chile-Rubbed Swordfish Kebabs with Cucumber Salad
2 Shrimp and Lemon Skewers with Feta-Dill Sauce
3 Indian-Spiced Chicken Salad Sandwiches
4 Grilled Quick-Cured Trout with Mustard-Olive Dressing
5 Chicken, Tomato and Mozzarella Salad with Spicy Basil Dressing
6 Grilled Shrimp and Chayote Salad with Chili-Garlic Dressing
7 Grilled Radicchio and Cheese Calzones
8 Lemon-Parmesan Veal Rolls with Arugula
9 Tandoori Pork with Gingered Mango Salad
10 Korean-Style Chicken Wraps
11 Turkey Breast Fajitas with StrawberryJalapeño Salsa
12 Scallops, Corn and Basil Steamed in Foil