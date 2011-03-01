Fast Food vs. Wine: A Calorie Contest

Ray Isle rounds up fast food favorites and their caloric equivalents in wine. (Calculations based on 5-ounce glasses; all wines below are 14.5 percent alcohol.)

Ray Isle
March 01, 2011

Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut

Fast Food Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut

190
Calories

1 2/3 glasses of 2008 Saddleback Cellars Pinot Blanc

Wine 123 glasses of 2008 Saddleback Cellars Pinot Blanc

Fast FoodStarbucks's Grande Caramel Macchiato (whole milk)

270
calories

Wine212 glasses of 2006 Gaja BarbarescoIn-N-Out-Burger

Fast Food In-N-Out-Burger

390 Calories

3 1/2 glasses of 2009 Blackstone Sonoma Reserve Pinot Noir

Wine 312 glasses of 2009 Blackstone Sonoma Reserve Pinot Noir

Fast FoodAu Bon Pain Large Clam Chowder

450
calories

Wine334 glasses 2007 Simi Russian River Valley ChardonnayMcDonald's Large Fries

Fast Food McDonald's Large Fries

500 Calories

4 1/3 glasses of 2006 Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine 413 glasses of 2006 Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon

Fast FoodWendy's Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad (full size)

750
calories

Wine114 bottles 2007 Fess Parker Rodney's Vineyard SyrahTaco Bell Taco Salad with Salsa

Fast FoodTaco Bell Taco Salad with Salsa

775 Calories

1 1/4 bottles of 2009 Charles Krug Carneros Chardonnay

Wine 114 bottles of 2009 Charles Krug Carneros Chardonnay

Fast FoodCarl's Jr Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger + Small Natural-Cut Fries

1270
calories

Wine2 full bottles 2007 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Fay Cabernet Sauvignon

Fast FoodLarge Baskin-Robbins Fudge Brownie 31° Below Shake

1900
calories

Wine17 glasses 2007 Dutton-Goldfield Russian River Valley ZinfandelFriendly's Caramel Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast

Fast Food Friendly's Caramel Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast

2,090 Calories

An entire double-magnum of 2002 Dom Pérignon (12.5 percent alcohol)

Wine An entire double-magnum of 2002 Dom Pérignon (12.5 percent alcohol)

Plus: Healthy Wine and Food Tips

A Week of Healthy Wine DrinkingA Week of Healthy Wine DrinkingHealthy PairingsHealthy Pairings Best Healthy Recipes EverBest Healthy Recipes Ever

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up