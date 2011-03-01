Fast Food vs. Wine: A Calorie Contest

Ray Isle rounds up fast food favorites and their caloric equivalents in wine. (Calculations based on 5-ounce glasses; all wines below are 14.5 percent alcohol.)
Fast Food Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut
190
Calories
Wine 12⁄3 glasses of 2008 Saddleback Cellars Pinot Blanc
Fast FoodStarbucks's Grande Caramel Macchiato (whole milk)
270
calories
Wine21⁄2 glasses of 2006 Gaja Barbaresco
Fast Food In-N-Out-Burger
390 Calories
Wine 31⁄2 glasses of 2009 Blackstone Sonoma Reserve Pinot Noir
Fast FoodAu Bon Pain Large Clam Chowder
450
calories
Wine33⁄4 glasses 2007 Simi Russian River Valley Chardonnay
Fast Food McDonald's Large Fries
500 Calories
Wine 41⁄3 glasses of 2006 Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon
Fast FoodWendy's Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad (full size)
750
calories
Wine11⁄4 bottles 2007 Fess Parker Rodney's Vineyard Syrah
Fast FoodTaco Bell Taco Salad with Salsa
775 Calories
Wine 11⁄4 bottles of 2009 Charles Krug Carneros Chardonnay
Fast FoodCarl's Jr Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger + Small Natural-Cut Fries
1270
calories
Wine2 full bottles 2007 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Fay Cabernet Sauvignon
Fast FoodLarge Baskin-Robbins Fudge Brownie 31° Below Shake
1900
calories
Wine17 glasses 2007 Dutton-Goldfield Russian River Valley Zinfandel
Fast Food Friendly's Caramel Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast
2,090 Calories
Wine An entire double-magnum of 2002 Dom Pérignon (12.5 percent alcohol)
Plus: Healthy Wine and Food Tips
A Week of Healthy Wine DrinkingHealthy Pairings Best Healthy Recipes Ever