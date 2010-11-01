Farm-Friendly Hotels

Hotels are finding new ways to get closer to farms—and even setting up their own green-markets.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2010

Jake's, Jamaica

Jakes' Jamaica

Courtesy of Jake's

The hotel's full-moon dinners are cooked tableside in the fields of the small farms that grow its produce.

The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

The Breakers

Each Friday the hotel has a farmers' market for employees, selling produce from within 100 miles.

Andaz Wall Street, NYC

Andaz Wall Street

This hotel sponsors its very own public farmers' market.

Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda

Little Dix Bay

Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels

Resort employees supply the chef with vegetables from their home gardens.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up