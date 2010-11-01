Farm-Friendly Hotels

Hotels are finding new ways to get closer to farms—and even setting up their own green-markets.
Jake's, Jamaica
Courtesy of Jake's
The hotel's full-moon dinners are cooked tableside in the fields of the small farms that grow its produce.
The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida
Each Friday the hotel has a farmers' market for employees, selling produce from within 100 miles.
Andaz Wall Street, NYC
This hotel sponsors its very own public farmers' market.
Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda
Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels
Resort employees supply the chef with vegetables from their home gardens.