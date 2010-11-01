Farm-Friendly Hotels

Courtesy of Jake's

The hotel's full-moon dinners are cooked tableside in the fields of the small farms that grow its produce.



The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

Each Friday the hotel has a farmers' market for employees, selling produce from within 100 miles.



Andaz Wall Street, NYC

This hotel sponsors its very own public farmers' market.



Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda

Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels

Resort employees supply the chef with vegetables from their home gardens.

