Fantastic Party Playlists





Wine and Cheese Party

Wine-themed songs like UB40's Eighties hit "Red Red Wine" and "All the Wine" by indie rock group The National.



Summer Grilling Party

Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."



Cocktail Party for 25

An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."



Birthday Bash

Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.



Small Dinner Party

Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.