Fantastic Party Playlists

A great music selection can show as much creativity as the menu and wine choices. Here, F&W's Managing Editor Mary Ellen Ward has created inspired playlists for five different parties.
Wine-themed songs like UB40's Eighties hit "Red Red Wine" and "All the Wine" by indie rock group The National.
Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."
An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."
Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.
Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.