F&W on TV: California Wine Country

Ever dream of running away to Napa and buying a vineyard? Those of us who haven't yet mustered the courage can still get a vicarious glimpse of Northern California's epicurean lifestyle. This month on the Fine Living Network, F&W's Dana Cowin hosts a brunch with some of wine country's chefs and winemakers and visits the artisanal producers who create the region's spectacular foods and wines. Warning: You may be tempted to pack your bags even before the show is over (Food & Wine Celebrates Wine Country, January 5, check local listings; www.fineliving.com).