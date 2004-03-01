Family-Style Cooking

Tom Douglas, star Seattle chef and author of "Tom's Big Dinners," shares his best family-style recipes—perfect for dinner in the kitchen, where you can serve yourself.
On the table in less than 30 minutes
Grilled Flank Steak with Soy-Chile Glaze
Halibut with Jalapeño Vinaigrette
Spaghetti with Crispy Bread Crumbs
Strawberry and Mascarpone Trifles
Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing
Creamy Tomato Soup with Buttery Croutons
Mussel Chowder with Bacon and Mushrooms
Chicken Skewers with Lemon and Mint