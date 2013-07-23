Family Dinner Recipes

Also in this Article:

I am not one to indulge picky eaters. It’s probably a holdover from my childhood—the resounding “I’m not a short-order cook!” from my mother, nightly. We ate one dinner. I picked the peppers out of my frittata, stashed the tomatoes from my caprese in my napkin and snuck whatever I could to the dog. Now that I’m the family cook, my strategy is to prepare dishes everyone will be happy to eat. Sure, we have a lot of broccoli and green beans—since my kids happen to like them—and because one of my children can’t bear spicy foods, the rest of us make do with hot sauce on the side. But as my kids have grown up, so have their taste buds, which is a relief beyond words. The recipes here should satisfy everyone at your table. If they don’t, remember: Most kids know how to make PB&Js.

Drinks for Everyone

Photo courtesy of Sipp Soda.

Soda: Sipp

Sipp organic sodas are fruity but not too sweet. haveasipp.com. Photo © Navarro Vineyards.

Juice: Navarro Vineyards Pinot Noir Grape Juice

Made with wine grapes, Navarro Vineyards Pinot Noir Grape Juice ($11) pairs almost as well with food as wine does. navarrowine.com. Photo courtesy of Kobrand Corporation.

Wine: Michele Chiarlo Le Orme

Berry-rich Barbera, like the 2009 Michele Chiarlo Le Orme ($15), is terrific with dishes that feature tomatoes.

